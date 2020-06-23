EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total value of $109,563.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $5,403,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $115,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded up $10.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.32. The company had a trading volume of 913,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,308. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $254.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.46.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.