Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $153,781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,440,000 after acquiring an additional 837,926 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at $95,560,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $61,980,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 294.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,197,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $171.37. The company had a trading volume of 459,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.41. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $180.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

