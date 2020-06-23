Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells $41,378.36 in Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equinix stock traded down $14.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $697.14. 538,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,483. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $718.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $678.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Equinix by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Equinix by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Equinix by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

