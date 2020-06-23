Equitable Trust Co. Buys Shares of 8,508 Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.90.

Mercadolibre stock traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $977.49. 366,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,690. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $829.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.45. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of -234.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $998.11.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

