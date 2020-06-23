Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,752,000 after acquiring an additional 136,369 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.30.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.13. 1,767,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,700. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

