Equitable Trust Co. Has $15.72 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up about 1.7% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,313. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

