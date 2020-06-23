Equitable Trust Co. Has $16.92 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 283.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,864 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.31. 1,570,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,188. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average is $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

