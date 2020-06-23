Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.66 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 585.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,046,000 after purchasing an additional 75,203 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.89.

In other news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,725 shares of company stock worth $45,466,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,168,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.29. The firm has a market cap of $232.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $380.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.