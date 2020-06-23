Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD traded down $10.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $785.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,286. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $762.70 and a 200-day moving average of $748.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $722.20.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total transaction of $345,544.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total value of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

