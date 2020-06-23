Equitable Trust Co. Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.22.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.16. 1,336,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,027. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

