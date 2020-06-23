Equitable Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,726,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 801.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,934,000 after acquiring an additional 647,143 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 1,158.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 506,381 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,387,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Msci stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $337.55. The company had a trading volume of 403,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,210. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $206.82 and a 12-month high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,128,151. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

