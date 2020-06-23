Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.40% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.47. 155,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,155. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $60.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

