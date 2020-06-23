Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 128,308 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 110.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,308 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.44% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

