Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,652,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,754. The company has a market cap of $294.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.