Equitable Trust Co. Sells 11,938 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the period. Baxter International accounts for about 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,049 shares of company stock valued at $11,348,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.49. 2,314,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

