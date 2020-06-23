Equitable Trust Co. Sells 6,929 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,629,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.81.

HCA traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,404. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average of $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

