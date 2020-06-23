ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE ESE traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.65. 107,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.99. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $180.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 60,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1,684.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

