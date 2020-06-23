ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Sunday, May 24th.

Shares of EPIX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.40. 47,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,615. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $107.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.71. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 27.3% during the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 446,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

