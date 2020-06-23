Essentia Hits Market Cap of $213,774.57 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $213,774.57 and approximately $14,697.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene, Ethfinex and BitForex. During the last week, Essentia has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $521.24 or 0.05399239 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004428 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

