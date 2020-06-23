Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Receives $193.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.86.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,776. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day moving average of $188.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,944,000 after purchasing an additional 131,746 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 37.8% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 282,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.