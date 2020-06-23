Ethereum Gold Project Trading 13.7% Higher This Week (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $72,867.11 and $10.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.94 or 0.05382476 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,831,548,281 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.