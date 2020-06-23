Everex Market Capitalization Achieves $5.20 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Everex has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $498,378.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.60 or 0.05339686 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00053387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031629 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

EVX is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

