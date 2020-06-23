Everipedia (IQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.23 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $15.23 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, DragonEX, BigONE and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.01856138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00110495 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,011,303,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,792,812,269 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

