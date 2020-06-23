Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVOK. ValuEngine downgraded Evoke Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoke Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

EVOK stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 39,327,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

