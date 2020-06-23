Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXPO. Sidoti lifted their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,144. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40. Exponent has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at $210,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $639,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,070 shares of company stock worth $3,322,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Exponent by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

