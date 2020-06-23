Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Up 10.1% in June

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,500 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 624,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

NYSE FICO traded up $6.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $428.47. 172,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,071. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

