Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Update

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,500 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 624,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $104,432,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $428.47. The company had a trading volume of 172,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $436.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.04 and its 200-day moving average is $364.79.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

