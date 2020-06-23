Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Up 6.7%

Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 198,750 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 203,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Falco Resources Ltd will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

