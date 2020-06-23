FansTime Price Reaches $0.0005 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, FansTime has traded 83.6% higher against the dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Bit-Z, HADAX and CoinMex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.01846854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00170623 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00112204 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinMex, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

