FantasyGold Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $38,976.27 and approximately $9.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.01856138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00110495 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.