FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Receives $33.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

In related news, Director William F. Carpenter III purchased 4,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,487.68. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $200,026.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,122.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 72,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,925. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,475,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 231,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,605. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $771.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

