First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.50.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Sabin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $37,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Riccobono purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,916 shares in the company, valued at $146,745.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

