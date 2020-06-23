First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,828,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $28,767,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,394 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,429.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,937,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,300,000 after purchasing an additional 855,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,843. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

