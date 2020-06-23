FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSV. CIBC raised FirstService from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FirstService from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.47.

NASDAQ:FSV traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.31. 4,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,195. FirstService has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.90 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in FirstService by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,459,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,136,000 after purchasing an additional 485,453 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,858,000 after buying an additional 149,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FirstService by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,149,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after buying an additional 93,083 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FirstService by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 876,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after buying an additional 77,049 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

