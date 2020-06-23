Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is Equitable Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 519.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,444 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,532,359 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

FISV traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,687. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.