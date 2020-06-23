Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Update

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FBC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

