Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FOCS. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.30.

FOCS stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 319,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,133. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 470,046 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,893,000 after acquiring an additional 458,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 369,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 218,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

