Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Trading Up 3.9%

Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.53) and last traded at GBX 670 ($8.53), approximately 3,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 35,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 645 ($8.21).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 622.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 601.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $331.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17.

Focusrite (LON:TUNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 3.60 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Focusrite PLC will post 1720 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

