Footballcoin (XFC) Price Reaches $0.0029

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Exrates and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Footballcoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $33,630.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Footballcoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000522 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000574 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

Footballcoin (XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io . Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

Footballcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coindeal and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footballcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Footballcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Footballcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Footballcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.