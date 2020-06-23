FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $27.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Sidoti upped their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,505,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $996,991 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth $16,102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $19,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 525,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 110.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.86. 543,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,142. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

