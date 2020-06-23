Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Receives $74.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.46.

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,843.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Fortive by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. 4,704,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19. Fortive has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $83.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

