Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOSL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 850,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 5,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,383 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOSL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 1,933,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,248. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.51). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

