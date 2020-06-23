FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut FOX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $28.11. 5,569,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,487. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,659 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FOX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in FOX by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 383,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 298,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FOX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in FOX by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

