Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $77.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

In other Freshpet news, Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $887,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,549,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. 571,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,437.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

