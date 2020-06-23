Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $4,417,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Frontline by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Frontline by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,313,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.09 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 341.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

