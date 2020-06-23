FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 10,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.82%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 29,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,648 shares in the company, valued at $148,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $1,621,106.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $45,320 and have sold 588,515 shares worth $2,153,826. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,803,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 72.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 315,721 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

