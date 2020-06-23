FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $6,824.98 and $18,601.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00070992 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00335132 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000501 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012064 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015623 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005186 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

