G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.14.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $24.18. 709,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,282. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.28. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $41.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

