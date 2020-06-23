GAPS Market Cap Hits $5.27 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One GAPS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $581,119.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027879 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,939.18 or 1.02955092 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00092769 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

