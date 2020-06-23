Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Receives $126.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

IT traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $122.09. 471,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 118,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,523,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

